PADUCAH — An audience gathered in the Myre River Room inside the Carson Center in Paducah Tuesday night to hear the discussion on the First Amendment. The panel was made up of several media professionals in the Local 6 area and former Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham.
Bonnie Koblitz was in the audience for the event. She enjoyed being able to ask questions directly to the panelists to hear their thoughts on the First Amendment and media coverage.
"It's awesome to be able to connect with the panelists, with the journalists, with the news manager, with the station manager, with the news director — just to ask and hear what they have to say," Koblitz said.
The forum was an open style discussion between the panelists and the members of the audience. Koblitz came prepared to ask some questions, and enjoyed the in-depth conversations.
"I loved hearing how everybody just jumped in to give their opinion," Koblitz added. "They could disagree. They've had some of these discussions among themselves before, which I was really glad to hear about."
One audience member asked if lying is protected by the First Amendment. To Koblitz's surprise, Cunningham said it is.
"I was just a little bit stunned, but then I thought about it more, and of course it does," Koblitz said.
She said she has one big takeaway. "All of the media people that were here tonight are extremely conscientious about what they're doing and they are professional," Koblitz said.
