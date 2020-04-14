FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is directing flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half staff for one week in honor of Kentuckians who have died because of the novel coronavirus.
During his daily briefing on COVID-19, Beshear announced that the number of deaths connected to COVID-19 in Kentucky now stands at 104.
In a news release Monday evening, the governor's office says flags at all state office buildings will be lowered to half staff at sunrise on Tuesday, April 14, and they will remain at half staff until sundown on April 20. The governor is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations across the state to lower their flags as well.
"Each Kentuckian lost to the coronavirus is someone’s mother or father; someone’s child; someone’s significant other – someone loved by their family and friends. Paying tribute in this fashion is just one more way we, as a commonwealth, can collectively mourn the loss of these members of our community," Beshear said in the news release.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.