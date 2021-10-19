covid flags2.jpg

PADUCAH — As Local 6 reported last week, white flags were being planted on Madison Street in Paducah to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19. Now, dozens of those flags are missing — possibly stolen.

The incident leaves the project's organizer, local artist Char Downs, with more questions than answers.

"I mean, why? It wasn't hurting them. It was just there as a representation," Downs says. "It was just disbelief and shock. And then to deal with that, to — OK what do I do?"

covid flags1.jpg

She tells us she is replacing the stolen flags with some extra ones she had leftover.

All of the flags have been moved to a safer location on 7th Street in LowerTown, where they can be watched more closely. 

The flags will be there until Veterans Day, Nov. 11.