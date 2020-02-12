PADUCAH — With more rain on the way to the Local 6 area, many people are expecting flooding like we saw last week.
Our weather authority says the ground is already saturated and we can expect a heavy runoff. Paducah City Engineer Rick Murphy says the city is not expecting the water to get high enough to shut the floodgates yet, but he's keeping an eye on the forecast.
The Ohio River is currently above flood stage and is expected to rise. As of Tuesday. the National Weather Service expects the water at the riverfront to rise another 5 feet.
Further inland, people are worried about flash flooding. For about 10 years, TLC Barbecue has served up country food and has dealt with with flooding.
"We just kind of hope that is doesn't get to the building," said Susie Hack. She works with her sisters at their barbecue restaurant.
"Most of the time the leaves and the trash stop (the drain) up and keeps the water from coming in. The water rises here because of the low area that we are at right here," Hack said.
Every time it rains, Hack said the water rises on South 21st Street, which turns into Irvin Cobb Drive, a main road in Paducah. There are signs of water damage on the front of their building.
Even on a drier day, you can still find standing water in Paducah. Murphy said that's because a lot of the city is flat land.
"What we do is we prepare for that. We make sure that all of our places are clean and ready to receive water," Murphy said. "However, when there is a heavy rainfall event, we can have things clean, we can have things cleaned out and ready to go, but as flow comes, it brings debris and collects on those things that we've prepared."
Hack said she wishes the city could get pumps ready every time there is flash flooding because it affects business. "When people see (the road) blocked off out there, they don't think there is another way to get in to the restaurant."
For now it's business as usual until the next time the skies open up.