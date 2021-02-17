PADUCAH — Many people spent hours shoveling snow from around their cars and walkways Tuesday morning.
Iesha Shumpert said it's never much fun when you're the one with the shovel in your hand. Shumpert typically leaves the snow shoveling to her son.
"He had basketball practice today," she said. "So I just thought I'd come out here and do it with the strong arm."
She said it wasn't all bad, because she was able to count the shoveling as her morning cardio.
"I'm working from home today, but this is good. This is a good workout," Shumpert said.
Shoveling several pounds of snow is a strenuous workout for most people. If you're shoveling snow and are over the age of 40, and not active, the American Heart Association recommends you take periodic breaks. The AHA says cold weather can increase heart rate and blood pressure. It can also make blood clots form more easily and constrict arteries, which decreases blood supply.
A few blocks away from Shumpert, the Lopez-Garcia family were done shoveling most of their driveway.
The family decided to have some fun in the front yard to reward themselves.
Luis Lopez said they spent hours shoveling and raking snow away.
"It was all covered with snow, and we just all kind of used whatever we could find," he said. "Lucky we found a shovel in the store, you know."
Their driveway is clear for now, but the family will likely need to shovel again later this week after another round of snow.