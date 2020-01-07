LYON COUNTY, KY — A husband and wife are staying in jail Monday night and for the next several years.
Former Kuttawa City Clerk Katie Harrison and her husband — who is also a former city employee — Clayton Harrison, were sentenced Monday for stealing thousands of dollars from the city.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins says the couple stole a total of $31,000 from the city of Kuttawa. They’ll only have to pay back $17,000, because Katie was bonded, so insurance has paid back thousands of those stolen dollars for them.
The couple was sentenced separately in court Monday. Katie Harrison’s public defender, Andrea Moore, asked for probation, saying she has no prior record. "I believe she is very sorry for what happened," said Moore.
Ovey-Wiggins said, due to the seriousness and the number of felonies the former clerk faces, probation is not recommended.
"The audit that was done in this case showed she started stealing money from the very first month that she was employed by the city of Kuttawa, and that continued every single month that she was employed from the city," Ovey-Wiggins said.
Katie Harrison was sentenced to nine years in prison for dozens of felony charges, including forgery and tampering with evidence.
Her husband’s public defender asked for probation too, but it was also denied.
Ovey-Wiggins said the former clerk forged paychecks to her husband to cash, and his involvement in the case is just as serious.
The judge agreed.
"Less culpable does not mean not culpable. You obviously did have the intent to take money that was not earned and did not belong to you,” Judge C.A. Woodall said.
Clayton was sentenced to three years in prison for 12 charges, which were mostly counts of possession of a forged instrument.
The money the couple stole was taxpayer money that could have paid for things like roads and sewage.
Savannah McLeod, who is Kuttawa's current city clerk, did not want to talk on camera, but she said what the Harrisons did really hurt the city. But McLeod said the city is bouncing back.
The Harrisons have each already served more than a year behind bars.
Neither of them spoke Monday at the sentencing hearing.