Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT OWENSBORO...NEWBURGH DAM...EVANSVILLE... MOUNT VERNON...J.T. MYERS DAM...SHAWNEETOWN...GOLCONDA... SMITHLAND DAM...PADUCAH...OLMSTED DAM AND CAIRO .RIVER LEVELS WILL GENERALLY LEVEL OFF OR CONTINUE A VERY SLOW RISE ALONG THE LOWER OHIO RIVER THIS WEEK. MINOR TO MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AT MOST LOCATIONS EXCEPT OLMSTED DAM, WHICH IS EXPERIENCING MAJOR FLOODING. CRESTS ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, BUT THE RIVER ISN'T FORECAST TO BEGIN FALLING IN EARNEST UNTIL LATE THIS WEEK OR EARLY NEXT WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 7:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 47.6 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEARLY STEADY NEAR A CREST OF 47.7 FEET THROUGH FRIDAY BEFORE BEGINNING A SLOW FALL BY THE WEEKEND. THE RIVER ISN'T FORECAST TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE UNTIL LATE NEXT WEEK. ADDITIONAL RISES ARE POSSIBLE PENDING FUTURE RAINFALL. * IMPACT...AT 47.0 FEET...PROPERTY DAMAGE BEGINS ON THE THE ILLINOIS AND KENTUCKY SIDES OF THE RIVER. &&