GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Marco Sanchez was released from jail Tuesday. He's the Graves County inmate who helped rescue people from the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory after the building was struck by an EF-4 tornado in December.
His gone viral since we first introduced him a couple weeks ago. He was greeted by cameras and reporters Tuesday. With the help of Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden, Sanchez was given a car from a family in Carlisle County, but the surprises didn't stop there.
Sanchez has been waiting for this moment of freedom for years, but it's nothing like he imagined it would be. Out of the devastation of the Dec. 10 tornado came a positive turn in his life.
"I believe in my heart that God placed me there for a reason," says Sanchez.
He got quite the sendoff Tuesday, with cameras and national media attention. He didn't miss the chance to wave goodbye to his fellow inmates and friends. Hayden made sure his first moments of freedom were full of surprises, but not even he knew about this one.
Marco's sister, Gabriela Matloub, and brother made the trip from Arizona and Kansas City to Graves County. They got there with only minutes to spare, but they wouldn't miss his release for the world.
"Just to get to see him here again and hug him again," Matloub says. "I didn't see him for years. I didn't know where he was."
After an emotional reunion with his sister, Sanchez still had one more surprise waiting for him. He received a car from an anonymous family in Carlisle County. Whether he's going to work or visiting his family, Sanchez now has reliable transportation.
"I feel the love. It's great to be recognized for what I did," says Sanchez.
Sanchez is walking away with a car, but more importantly a sense of pride. He doesn't have a driver's license yet, but Hayden and the sheriff's office say they're going to help him get one. Sanchez has a place to stay and quite a few job offers.