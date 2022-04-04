PADUCAH, KY -- Former Murray State basketball assistant coach Tim Kaine has been hired as Chief of Staff at LSU as he joins former Racers head coach Matt McMahon in Baton Rouge.
Kaine previously was an assistant coach for the Racers for all seven years of McMahon's tenure with Murray State.
During his time as an assistant at Murray State, Kaine saw the Racers win four Ohio Valley Conference Championships and make three trips to the NCAA Tournament.
Kaine is the second assistant from Murray State to join McMahon at LSU, the first being Casey Long who was hired last week.