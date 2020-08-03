PADUCAH -- WPSD Local 6 is saddened to announce the passing of a former announcer, anchor and weatherman, Dan Steele.
Steele passed away yesterday afternoon, of an aneurysm.
Dan worked at WPSD for 36 years. His career with the station started in 1965 and ended in 2001.
"Dan was so instrumental in our success at WPSD. Here was a person I could count on in every way. Dan thank you for your friendship and admirable work ethics. It was such a pleasure spending some 30 years with you. Our thoughts are with the kids he loved so much. Rest In Peace dear friend." said former WPSD General Manager, John Williams.
At the time of Steele's passing, he was living in Bethseda, Maryland near his daughter, Valerie and his grandchildren.
Photos of Steele throughout his life can be viewed below. The photos shared are courtesy of his daughter, Valerie.