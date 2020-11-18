PADUCAH — Behavioral health clinicians who provided in-school therapy for students are continuing their services online, after local school districts returned to full virtual instruction.
McCracken County Public Schools and Paducah Public Schools are among the districts that announced they are going full virtual through Thanksgiving break because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. State data released Tuesday showed that McCracken County had an incidence rate of 70.8 daily cases per 100,000 people, making it a red county, like most counties in west Kentucky.
Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah, in partnership with Baptist Health, has on-site clinics at both city and county schools, where certified Four Rivers clinicians can provide in-person counseling services for students dealing with stress, anxiety, depression, substance abuse and other issues.
"We just get them out of their classroom and take them to our office, and meet with them like we would any therapy session, and then take them right back to their classes," explained Rebecca Fountain, a clinical practitioner at Four Rivers.
But with the districts now holding all-virtual instruction, Four Rivers began virtual therapy sessions as well. Fountain said since last week, she has worked with about 10 students via Zoom or over the telephone during their virtual school days. She said they discussed "general coping skills to deal with stressful situations like the pandemic, or anxiety symptoms and that kind of thing."
"So thankfully, it hasn't changed very much and that we're still able to work with them in the midst of this," Fountain said.
Fountain added that virtual sessions can be as effective as in-person sessions.
"Meeting with kids at home, sometimes that's their comfort place. So sometimes, they're even more, you know, they're more open and they love showing us things," Fountain said.
As for other students that may be struggling, Fountain advised they stay on a schedule like when school was in-person.
"It's important at home, while it may not be the same, to keep them on that schedule, so they can stay caught up. And hopefully when schools go back, it won't be as rough of an adjustment," Fountain said.
Fountain said before schools went back to being fully virtual, she visited Lone Oak Middle School, Lone Oak Intermediate, South Livingston Elementary, and Livingston County High School every week to be available for therapy sessions with students.
Four Rivers says its in-school clinic program accepts all major health insurance plans.