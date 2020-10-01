MASSAC COUNTY, IL — The Southern Seven Health Department says a mobile COVID-19 testing unit will be in the region to do testing at two clinics next week.
The mobile testing will be at the S7HD Massac County Clinic, at 1230 Commercial Park Road, Metropolis, IL, 62960, on Monday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Another mobile testing unit will be at the S7HD Union County Clinic, at 260 Lick Creek Road, Anna, IL, 62906, on Friday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
No appointment is needed for either of these events and anyone is welcome to be tested. The health department says you do not need to be having symptoms or have a doctors referral.
The health department also says nasal swab test is free.