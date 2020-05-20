MAYFIELD, KY — Another COVID-19 testing site will open to the public in west Kentucky Tuesday.
The testing site is behind Graves County High School, in the parking lot by the football field. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Tuesday, May 19, through Thursday, May 21.
The tests are free to anyone who wants one — provided they live or work in Kentucky. Masks and hand sanitizer will also be provided.
During his daily briefing on COVID-19 Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged people in west Kentucky to sign up to be tested.
"There is a huge amount of testing available. The kits are there. The people are ready, so let's make sure in western Kentucky, in either the Ohio County or the Graves County area, we get signed up. The way that we're able to move these sites around to different parts of Kentucky only works if we have people come through and get tested. Testing and (contact) tracing is what makes us safe as we're reopening."
The site is provided through a partnership between Kroger and the state, and is one of several set up in recent weeks throughout the commonwealth. Just last month, a testing site ran for a few days at West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah.
Kroger says anyone who wants to be tested must sign up for an appointment at thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing. People can also call The Little Clinic at 1-888-852-2567 to schedule an appointment.
Those who want to be tested should travel from Kentucky 121 onto Eagles Way. There will be signs that guide participants to the testing site behind the high school. This is a drive-thru testing site, meaning people won't leave their vehicles.
"We got it set up where we can have three rows of cars at a time. So, there's actually three different sites here to test to go through, to hopefully make things go more smoothly," said Graves County Emergency Management Director Tracy Warner.
When people arrive, they will first follow the signs to the check-in tent, where someone will verify whether they have appointments. A Kroger representative told Local 6 that people who did not sign up online can still get tested. They will be able to schedule an appointment while on-site.
After the check-in tent, each driver will go through a registration tent, where health care workers will check IDs and provide information on how the test is administered.
Drivers will then stop in another set of tents, where the testing will be done. Each test is self-administered, and involves putting a swab into each nostril for 15 seconds. Nurses will be present to help time each test.
The Kroger representative said it takes about three days for results to come back. She said if a person tests positive, a nurse will give the person a call. If a person tests negative, the result can be found at the online portal where the person registered.
Warner said the state hopes to test 400 people each day.
"The citizens of Mayfield-Graves County have been really good in wearing their masks when they go out in public," said Warner. "So hopefully, they'll continue that and we won't have a spike with everything opening up."
Members of the Kentucky National Guard helped prepare the testing site on Monday. They, along with Kentucky State Police, will help guide traffic during the testing days. Local law enforcement will assist.
Meanwhile, people who are going to Graves County High School to get summer meals this week should enter through the Jimtown Road entrance, the district says. Pickup will take place at the front gym doors.
The Graves County Health Department website says there are 151 COVID-19 cases in the county.