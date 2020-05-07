MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- There will be a mask giveaway in Marshall County.
CFS Bank says they are teaming up with several organizations to give away masks on Thursday, May 7.
Masks will be available from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the following four locations:
Calvert City- Empty lot on the corner of Hwy 95/5th Ave (across from Minit Mart)
Benton - Country Chevrolet
Draffenville - J&R Pharmacy and CFSB shared parking lot
Hardin - Hardin Baptist Parking Lot
Starting Monday, May 11, all Kentuckians will be asked to start wearing masks when visiting public places.