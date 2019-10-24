MURRAY, KY — Marsha Harper refuses to ask herself the question: Why me?
"To me, that's just letting Satan in the door to try to make me have doubts, and be fearful, and things like that," says Marsha. "For me, I just can't go there."
Marsha has been holding on to that positive frame of mind for the past 16 years during her ongoing battle with breast cancer. As a three-time cancer survivor, her fight now is to stay in remission.
A mother of two, Marsha's boys were 3 and 5 when she first introduced them to the "C-word."
"Their whole life has been wrapped around cancer," says Marsha. "I just tried to build in, and let them be a part of this, and not try to hide it from them. I wanted them to understand as best as they could what was happening."
She was 34-years-old when doctors diagnosed her with an aggressive form of breast cancer. Marsha says the good news is they found it early. She had a double mastectomy followed by six months of chemotherapy.
"I would tell them that, 'OK, I'm going to have to take some really strong medicine,'" says Marsha. "'It's so strong, you're not going to believe this, what it does,' and they're like, 'What?' And I said, 'It makes your hair fall out.' And they're like, 'Mommy, you mean you're going to be bald-headed?!'"
When the time came to chop her hair off, Marsha made sure her boys were the barbers.
"I had really long hair at the time," says Marsha. "My best friend came over, and we had a hair party. She pulled my hair up in a ponytail, and each boy got to stand up on the chair and cut half of my ponytail off, so to try and give them a little control in something you have no control over."
Fifty-one weeks later, almost a year to the date of her diagnosis, Marsha went in for a check-up and found out the cancer was back.
Marsha's fight continued. After several weeks of radiation and one year of treatment, the cancer was gone. Marsha was in remission for five years. Then it came back a third time.
"Same breast cancer, but it had moved to the lung this time," says Marsha.
Today, 16 years after her first diagnosis, the boys are off at college, and Marsha is still in treatment.
"Sometimes it's hard, because you wish in some aspects that they would have had a normal life, that you wouldn't have had to deal with that and the chance of losing your mom all the time always in the back of your head," says Marsha. "I hate that they've had to do that. But on the flip side of that, I think that it has built character in them like nothing else could have."
Marsha has been going to chemotherapy every three weeks for the past 10 years, and she'll most likely have to continue treatments for the rest of her life. But with this medicine, Marsha says she gets to keep her hair.
"To me, this is kind of small potatoes, because if it keeps me in remission, it's worth it," says Marsha. "I got to see my boys graduate from high school. I didn't know if I was going to be able to see that."
Marsha says she feels chills when the powerful drug is being pumped into her system. "Getting tired," she says. "It just kind of takes over the body, and that fatigue that just, where it becomes a struggle to open and close your eyes."
After her chemo treatments, Marsha says she goes home and crashes in her recliner for several days, feeling weak and nauseated. "I like to be in my recliner, because I like to look out the window and see the goats," she laughs.
Marsha started with three goats. Now she has 15 of them.
"I just loved how they bounced around," says Marsha. "They're full of energy, and they just made me laugh. I mean, it's just like having a dog, but we have a lot of them."
For Marsha, her goats are her therapy.
"They make me smile," says Marsha. "It's the unconditional love. You're surrounded by it, and it makes me feel happy. It makes me feel better," she says.
When Marsha is out with her goats, the "C-word" doesn't exist.
"The big C-word doesn't have to mean automatic death," says Marsha. "You can make it through and overcome. I think that's where my positive attitude comes from. It's them," Marsha said about her kids: the two off at college and the 15 back at home — all worth fighting for.