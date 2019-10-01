PADUCAH - Support, inspire and survive, those are three important words to live by every day, but especially if you've been diagnosed with cancer, going through treatment, or still dealing with the aftermath.
We all need someone to talk to or to lean on, and Baptist Health Paducah wants you to show support for their cancer patients and survivors.
With technology advancing more and more every day, the National Cancer Institute says that your chances of survival are greater. Before treatment options, two of the most important things to consider are screenings and promoting education on early diagnosis.
You need to know the warning signs, and listen to your body if you feel something isn't right.
If you've recently been diagnosed with cancer, you probably have a lot on your mind. Your doctor may have recommended a treatment plan, and you might worry about what is involved. Well, it's normal to be nervous or afraid. One way to ease some of your worries is to learn as much as you can about the treatment and what to expect afterward - and it may give you a sense of control.
Some of the most common treatment options are:
Surgery: with has the main goal of removing tumors, tissue, or cancer cells.
Chemotherapy: which uses drugs to kill the cancer-you can get it through an injection in the vein or, through an oral tablet. You should talk to your doctor about the risks and how to avoid them.
Radiation: Which uses high energy particles to destroy or damage cells to keep them from spreading.
Bob Dwyer says he's still surviving after being diagnosed with prostate cancer more than a year ago today. He says he deals with the side effects daily, and is still going through his radiation treatment. Although he's still dealing with it, he tells me that if he can survive this, he can do anything, and so can you.
“It’s the next chapter in life for me,” Dwyer said. “I'm going to enjoy every minute of it. In fact, I enjoy the simple things now more than I did before. When you just get caught up in the hustle and bustle and it's nice to just sit down on occasion,”
Dwyer tells me that he wants to give that reminder to all of you before you head out and start your day, don't forget to take a moment and step back, make time for yourself and listen to your body. It's the only one you have.
The cancer support group will meet at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Center at Baptist Health at 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday for six weeks throughout October.
Today's topic will be 'in it to win it.' Patients, and survivors of all kinds of cancer are welcome.