PADUCAH — A mammogram every year increases your chances of detecting breast cancer, and early detection saves lives. No one knows that better than Lisa Riley, a mammographer at Lundberg Medical Imaging. She said it was not the original plan for her to choose this profession. She had other plans when she enlisted into the Army Reserve.
"I went in, and they said 'What do you want to do?'" she said, "And the only thing I knew was dental hygienist."
They told her there wasn't an opening for a dental hygienist, and suggested X-ray work instead.
"I said OK," Riley said.
Today, she has spent 10 years screening women for breast cancer at Lundberg Medical Imaging in Paducah. Many people have sat in its waiting room for their annual mammograms, but not Riley herself.
"Well, I have to admit that I had slacked off and had let three years pass rather than my annual mammogram," she said.
When she finally got around to it, doctors told her in 2018 a mammogram was showing her first signs of breast cancer.
"Anyone who knows anything about cancer can't help but think 'Is the next thing I'm going to hear is that I only have six months to live? Do need to get my house in order?'" she said.
Lundberg Medical Imaging CEP Terri Lundberg said she never thought breast cancer would hit so close to home.
"You sit in a room full of eight women — and it does affect men as well, not to that number — and you say, 'OK it's going to be one of us,'" said Lundberg. "I guess I don't think so much about the number as I think it needs to be an active role in your wellness plan."
Making it a priority to schedule a mammogram applies to everyone.
"I always considered mammography a life-saving tool, just never pictured it would be my life it would save," Riley said.
Riley now has a special bond with the women she helps every day.
"I used to be the one who took care of them, and sometimes I think they can take care of me know. And we encourage each other, and we are always sure to tell each other we will see you next year," Riley said.
Riley is currently in a stage of remission, even after the cancer reached one lymph node.