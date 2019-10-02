Watch again

PADUCAH — "You have breast cancer." A doctor will tell 1 in 8 women that news at some point in their lives. Breastcancer.org says hundreds of thousands of women will be diagnosed in the U.S. every year. Tens of thousands of men will be diagnosed, too.

A diagnosis isn't a death sentence. The mortality rates have been on the decline since 1989.

The heroes who help patients from diagnosis to recovery are nurses.

We're starting at Mercy Health Lourdes outpatient infusions center. Vicki Paschall has been a registered nurse for 36 years.

There are a lot of diseases that bring people to her room. Breast cancer is one of them.

"It's wonderful helping people, and taking care of them, and trying to get them to be in a better place in their life and to be cured," Paschall said. "That's the main goal is to try to cure them, so they can get on with their lives and have a better life."

She gives people chemotherapy. Paschall and nurses Robin Watson and Shelley Jones meet people at their hardest part of their life: right after the cancer diagnosis.

"It can be emotional. I think you have to have a strong faith to be able to work in this kind of work," Watson said. "Know that there is a bigger picture than this."

"It is such a blessing to all of us, because the people we meet, the relationship we have, I mean, and just the idea that you get to see. You live a better life, to know how grateful you should be for the things you have, especially your health," said Watson.

Day in and day out, they give the bad news, the lifesaving drugs, and the comfort patients need.

"You know we form really strong bonds with our patients," registered nurse Shelley Jones said. She's been an oncology nurse for 12 years. "I think the patients that come back here and are getting chemotherapy, you know, and they see us every other week, every week, or every month, however often they're coming in, they trust us. We want them to trust us."

Cancer patients spend hours, weeks, even months in the chairs in that room getting chemotherapy, but when they leave, the care doesn't stop.

"Who wouldn't want to love on patients and give them support and educate them?" said Courtney LeNeave.

She and Amy Manley are nurse navigators. Their full-time job is to be a patient's support system.

"You get to know them. You get to be a part of their family," LeNeave said. "Women tend to not want to worry their family with their emotional problems, with their being scared, with the diagnosis. They just don't want to bother their husbands or their children, so they don't usually have anyone to talk to. So they can be real with us."

"She calls us and vents and expresses how she feels. It gives their family a piece of mind," said Amy Manley.

They form a bond and a friendship with patients that goes beyond those walls.

"When it is the last day of chemo for our patient, we always have a little routine," Paschall said. "Happy happy last day! We know it wasn't fun. Come get your self on out the door because now your chemo's done!"

Breast cancer treatment has improved to the point that majority of their patients are beating it, but along the way they're your friends in the fight.

Their patients have impacted them in different ways. Mercy Health nurse Robin Watson says they have a nonprofit named after one of their breast cancer patients who died. The money goes to help other patients in need during treatment.