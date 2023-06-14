(CNN) — A fruit company based in Salem, Oregon, is voluntarily recalling several of its frozen fruit items that contain strawberries.
Willamette Valley Fruit Company says the strawberries were grown in Mexico and could be contaminated with hepatitis A.
The company is recalling the products out of an abundance of caution.
They include Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Valley Antioxidant Blend, Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend, and Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio.
The products were sold at Walmart, Costco and HEB.
The Food and Drug Administration says the Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit, and Great Value Antioxidant Blend products were distributed to select Walmart stores in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri, as well as Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming. Those products were sold from Jan. 24, 2023, to June 8 2023.
The items sold to Costco stores are the Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend. They were distributed to stores in Colorado, Texas, California and Arizona from Oct. 3, 2022, to June 8, 2023.
For HEB stores, the Radar Farms Organic Berry Trio products were distributed in Texas from July 18, 2022, to June 8, 2023.
So far, there have been no reports of anyone getting sick from the items.
Consumers who own any of the recalled products should either throw them out or return them to a store for a refund.
To see the lot numbers and best by dates for the products included in the recall, click here.
This CNN wire article has been edited by WPSD staff to include more details about the recall.