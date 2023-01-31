UNION CITY, TN — Everyone in our viewing area got some kind of wintry weather Tuesday, from snow to sleet to freezing rain.
In northwest Tennessee, ice covered the region.
I was iced in at my parents' home in Union City. The town is hunkering down as this second wave of winter weather rolls through.
The roads in Union City are relatively empty, compared to a normal day in the town.
The main roads, like Reelfoot Avenue, are slushy, but on side roads and in neighborhoods and in parking lots, it's solid sheets of ice.
A few brave souls ventured out onto the slick roads.
Mercedes Winters had no choice. She needed to get some last-minute supplies from the store, but had to fill up at the gas station first.
Barbara Swift was also one of the few shoppers out picking up the essentials.
“I'm kind of hesitant about being out here, but I had no other choice and no one to do it for me, so I had to get out and do it myself,” she said.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation said Tennessee counties in the Local 6 area are seeing the worst road conditions.
Nichole Lawrence with TDOT said they're continuing to monitor the roadways and retreating main roads and interstates for additional ice.
“We really just do our best to get some, any type of product down on the roadway. If anything seeps through that ice, it's better than nothing,” Lawrence said.
In the meantime, Swift is being extra careful on the roads.
“Very cautious, seatbelts on, slowly. The tires are good on the car, so we got pretty good traction. We're gripping real good,” Swift said.
Power companies are gearing up for round two as well.
So far, Union City Energy Authority said it’s had no outages.
Gibson Electric said it only had one outage due to galloping power lines — the jumping you may see when high winds push on the icicles from the freezing rain.
In Obion County, 923 customers lost power, but crews were able to restore it in 21 minutes.