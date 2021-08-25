PADUCAH — Hospitals filling up with COVID-19 patients mean emergency wait times are growing longer. KenTenn EMS sent out a warning Tuesday letting people in the Fulton area know that would be the case. Both of KenTenn's ambulances were stuck at emergency rooms waiting to drop patients off.
As our region is feeling the full effect of a heatwave, James Lawson has been waiting until later in the evening to do any of his yard work.
"I try to be careful," Lawson said. "It's so hot!"
He's 87 years old, so he tries to avoid overheating or possibly hurting himself. He doesn't want to have to call an ambulance, especially if the response time will take longer. KenTenn EMS posted an announcement to Facebook Tuesday saying both of its ambulances had to wait at local hospitals for hours, leaving Fulton County uncovered for emergencies.
"The longer it takes an ambulance to get there, the worse it is. We know that to be a true thing," Lawson said.
He wants to have more health care options near Fulton.
"I'd like to see another hospital here! We had three at one time. Now we're down to one," Lawson said. "A lot of folks going to Union City, and of course we've always gone to Paducah if need be. I go to a doctor just for a checkup, up there."
KenTenn EMS is asking you to contact your doctor or an urgent care clinic first if your situation can be handled by those providers, before calling an ambulance. They also ask the community to be patient as they try to manage the long ambulance wait times.