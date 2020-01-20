Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT SHAWNEETOWN...PADUCAH...OLMSTED DAM AND CAIRO .THE OHIO RIVER HAS CRESTED AT MANY LOCATIONS WITH ALL OF OUR CURRENT WARNED RIVER POINTS FALLING BELOW FLOOD STAGE FROM FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH. * UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING. * AT 10:00 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 40.6 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 39.0 FEET...MINOR FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING MAINLY BOTTOMLAND AND SURROUNDING LOW LYING AREAS. &&