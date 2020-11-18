FULTON COUNTY, KY — Fulton County Schools will be closed to in-person instruction until Nov. 27.
In a letter sent out by the Superintendent Chambers, the district says the decision to move to non-traditional learning comes from the multiple positive cases of COVID-19 across the district.
NTI will be conducted until Nov. 27, with packets being picked up on Tuesday, Nov. 17 in front of your child's school or in the back parking lot of the First United Methodist Church.
The district says students who have internet access will have NTI lessons online and virtual students will continue their instructions as directed by their teachers.
In the letter, the district also stresses to look for the red truck and the silver bullet lunch deliveries on Thursday, Nov. 19. The letter says the district will be using the same routes from the summer feeding program, and on Friday, from 11 a.m. until noon, Fulton County School's Culinary staff will have the Community Thanksgiving meal ready for pick up.
The Interim Superintendent says, "As we strive to protect our students, faculty, staff, and community, we ask for you unwavering support and understanding."
You can read the full letter below: