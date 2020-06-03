PADUCAH — Two heartbreaking losses in just one month. But two local teachers' legacy of helping students lives on through a memorial fund at McCracken County High School.
The fund is in honor of Carrie Downing "C.D." McCord and Kacy York, two special education teachers at the high school who passed away last month. McCord was killed in a shooting on May 12. York passed away suddenly on May 19.
The high school is raising money for the fund, which will go toward the needs of special education students that can't be covered by the Family Resource Center. In essence, the fund continues the work of McCord and York, both of whom were known for spending their own money to help their students.
Janet Bloomingburg, a special education instructional assistant at the high school, worked with York and McCord.
"C.D. was just very vibrant and joyful, funny, one of the funniest people I'd ever met," said Bloomingburg. "One of the things about both of them is they're just firm with their kids. They were loving but firm. They knew how to talk to them."
Bloomingburg said, "C.D. was the person, the moment I met her — and I only met her this year — I think we had on the same outfit or something similar. And she was just like, 'You're my kind of people. You like to wear Chucks. I like to wear Chucks. You're my person.' She was a person you can be best friends with on sight."
Bloomingburg also has fond memories of York, who taught Bloomingburg's oldest daughter, Grace, for several years. Bloomingburg said even after Grace graduated from the high school, York still found time to bond with Grace. That bond is evident in one of the videos Bloomingburg posted on Facebook, which shows York and Grace singing together in York's classroom, even though Grace was no longer a student there.
"When I see that, that's how I always remember her — that joyful, loving demeanor that she had," said Bloomingburg.
In addition, Bloomingburg said York supported the Bloomingburg family during the process of getting Grace a Supports for Community Living waiver, which helps individuals with an intellectual or developmental disability live as independently as possible. Bloomingburg said York also helped the family find Grace a home.
Furthermore, York was a mentor to Bloomingburg's younger daughter Julia. York made Julia a peer tutor for York's students during Julia's junior and senior years.
Bloomingburg said York even went out of her way to help students who weren't hers, including a time when she provided a student a homecoming dress and shoes.
"When I told her one of my kids needed a dress, she said, 'Bring her down. Let her pick a dress,' So she did and then Lacy was like, 'Here, I got a gift card for Amazon. Let me get her some shoes,'" Bloomingburg recalled.
There are two ways to donate to the C.D. and Kacy Memorial Fundraiser.
You can visit shopsilkworm.com/index.php/mchsfundraiser and buy a shirt, each featuring the hashtags, #LoveLikeCD and #CareLikeKacy, as well as a heart logo with a McCracken County Mustang in the center. Shirts are between $20 and $25. The last day they will be available is June 21. Orders will be shipped the week of June 29.
You can also mail donations to:
MCHS Memorial Fund
6530 New HWY 60 West
Paducah, KY 42001
MEMO: #LoveLikeCD or #CareLikeKacy
All proceeds will benefit special education students.
"We're gonna' do what they would want us to do, and that is to carry on," said Bloomingburg. "We're going to love the kids the best way we can."