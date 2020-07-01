PADUCAH — The future of Paducah's multimillion-dollar aquatic center project is uncertain after the mayoral primary. City Commissioner Richard Abraham and businessman George Bray are the two final candidates for mayor, after Mayor Brandi Harless finished third. Both Bray and Abraham are against the aquatic center.
The city paused the project in May for 88 days. That pause ends on July 27. After that, the current city commission will have to decide where it goes from there.
"It's outside of my control, so we'll find out more in the next few months," says City Manager Jim Arndt.
Arndt says the current commission has three options.
— To proceed with the project and continue the design phase.
— To pause the project again and allow the new commission to decide the projects fate next year.
— To vote to terminate the contract with design company lose and allow the next commission to decide what to do with the $20 million in bonds issued for the aquatic center.
Arndt says he sees the current commission taking a vote to decide which option they'll choose in the coming weeks.
"It's really up to them and how they want to proceed with that. I know right now we're in a good spot; we have a lot of the groundwork laid out and complete," says Arndt.
"I will vote to pause it, continue the pause until the new commission comes on board Jan. 1," says Commissioner Gerald Watkins.
Watkins believes due to recent results from the primary, the next city commission should decide the fate of the aquatic center.
"I feel very strongly that the voters should have the voice to determine it's future and fate," says Watkins.
"It's gonna' come down to the other three commissioners," says Abraham.
Abraham, a long-time opponent of the aquatic center, says he feels it's only right the next commission gets the final say.
"Do you pause it again, let the upcoming new commission that's gonna' be seated next year make that decision? I think that would be the responsible thing to do," says Abraham.
The other two city commissioners, Brenda McElroy and Sandra Wilson, also told Local 6 they believe the final decision on the aquatic center will be made by the next commission next year.
Harless declined to comment on the matter at this time.
Bray sent Local 6 the following statement: "The citizens of Paducah have spoken. I am not for the Aquatic Center nor is my opponent on the November ballot. In addition most if not all 8 candidates for the commission are not in favor. The Mayor and the current board of commissioners should pause this project until after the election in November and let the new board of commissioners take up the issue."
It's still unclear exactly when the current commission might take up a vote on the future aquatic center.