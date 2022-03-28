MAYFIELD, KY-- Mayfield firefighters, EMA and police officers were celebrated Saturday. The Gary Sinise Foundation wanted to show their thanks to the community by hosting a First Responders Appreciation Day. The event at Mayfield High School is the first of its kind from the foundation.
Saturday's event was in honor first responders ongoing efforts with tornado recovery. Gary Sinese, popularly known for his role of Lieutenant Dan in Forrest Gump, gave a special video message to Mayfield. With a live band, barbeque and festival like games, Hannah Luppino with the foundation says it was meant to be a family friendly environment.
"The whole point it to let them let loose and relax a little bit. We've got a couple first responders that are on duty that stopped in for some food. We hope everyone else has fun, dances and enjoys their time," says Luppino.
Clear skies contributed to the great turnout. Even Mayfield mayor Kathy O'Nan made an appearance for the fun festivities. The Mayfield Fire Department applied for a grant from the foundation, and Luppino says the Appreciation Day started from there.
"We heard about the devastation in December. They actually reached out to us for an equipment grant to replace some of their equipment that was destroyed. We're dedicating some new equipment to them today, and we really just wanted to be able to give back and support this community," says Luppino.
Luppino also says the event was to remind first responders that people are still thinking about their hard work and for the many more months of rebuilding in Mayfield that's to come.