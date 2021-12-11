Gibson Electric Membership Corporation is reporting 68 total outages and 5,114 homes without power.
Tennessee Valley Authority has suffered equipment damage that will delay the restoration of power in the Clinton, Ky substation. That area include Arlington, Bardwell, Fulgham, Oakton, and Highway 51 toward Fulton.
Other areas in Tennessee suffering extensive damage are Kenton, Samburg, Wynnburg and Proctor City.
According to Gibson Electric, there are more than 50 broken poles. They added due to the severeness of the storm, service restoration time will be "time-intensive".
The outages are scattered across the Local 6 area. Impacted counties include:
Kentucky:
- Carlisle County
- Hickman County
- Fulton County
Tennesee:
- Lake County
- Obion County
- Dyer County
- Crockett County
- Gibson County