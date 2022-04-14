UPDATE AT 5 AM: Gibson Electric has restored service to all but one member following Wednesday's storms.
Gibson Electric Membership Corporation says Wednesday afternoon's severe weather has caused power outages affecting 1,265 homes and businesses in Obion County, Tennessee, and Fulton County, Kentucky.
The utility provider says crews have been dispatched and are working to restore service as quickly as is safely possible.
"Our crews have found that the storm has left broken electric poles and downed wires; these repairs will be time-intensive," a Gibson Electric spokesman said in a news release. "If you see a downed line, please stay far away. Always assume electric lines are energized and extremely dangerous."