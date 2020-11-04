LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky.
McConnell is the chief ally of President Donald Trump in Congress and the longest-serving Republican Senate leader in history.
The 78-year-old McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath. She's a retired Marine combat pilot who challenged him as a political outsider.
McConnell played up his decades-long Senate career as an asset for Kentucky while McGrath portrayed the veteran politician as personifying everything that's wrong with Washington. Both candidates poured tens of millions of campaign dollars into a race that was influenced by the coronavirus pandemic and the federal response to the health crisis.
The Bluegrass State delivered its eight electoral votes for the Republican incumbent as Trump defeated Democrat Joe Biden in Kentucky. The outcome was never in doubt, reflected by the absence of presidential campaigning in the state as both candidates focused on swing states. Republicans have long dominated federal elections in Kentucky, including presidential elections.
No Democrat has carried Kentucky since Bill Clinton in 1996. Trump carried Kentucky by 30 percentage points four years ago against Democrat Hillary Clinton, and his popularity remained strong in the state during his term.
