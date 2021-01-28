FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky is preparing to receive more COVID-19 doses from the federal government. Gov. Andy Beshear says the state's allocation will increase by 17%, meaning around 9,000 more doses could be distributed each week.
"That is incredibly helpful. It's not nearly enough. We could be doing a quarter of a million vaccinations right now if we had the supply, but we'll take 16 to 17%," Beshear said. "We're pushing the new administration. They've been in for what? Six days when they announced this? We'll take 16% after six days."
Another issue the state will need to tackle is the United Kingdom variant showing up in Kentucky. Kentucky Public Health Director Dr. Steven Stack emphasized the importance of following COVID-19 safety guidelines because the new variant is more transmissible.
"Since more people can get it more quickly and more easily that means you could have more people get sick, more people who die," Stack said. "Not because it's more lethal to the people who get it, but because a lot more people get it and then that changes the overall number of people who have the worst outcomes."
The more spreadable variant underscores the importance of getting the vaccine to counties across the state.
"The CDC is saying this will be the dominant strain by the end of March, if not in early March. So just like we stood here on March the 6th and said, 'We know it's going to spread.' Let's be ready, let's not respond with fear, but let's do the right thing the same here," Beshear said.
The governor will share the locations of the state's mass vaccination sites during his COVID-19 briefing on Thursday. Following that briefing, the Purchase District Health Department will announce what regional sites have been approved by the state for the five counties they cover.