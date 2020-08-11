FRANKFORT, KY - At the COVID-19 briefing Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he is recommending schools do not return to in-person education until September 28. This is roughly six weeks from when many schools were supposed to return.
This decision comes as Kentucky has just seen it's worst month of new COVID-19 cases in July. The state has also seen a large number of new cases over the past several weeks.
"We have been at a place and time where we have had almost 12,000 cases in three weeks," said Beshear.
"We right now are where I pray will be the highest area that we are ever in, in Kentucky."
Beshear said it would "defy logic" to return to in-person education as the state is near, or, at it's peak for COVID-19 cases. He believes that a return to in-person education during a decline in cases would be a better decision.
Beshear fears that children are at risk, even if they are not at as great of a risk as others.
"It is a myth that kids do not get this virus. It is a myth that kids can't spread this virus," said Beshear.
Many schools across the country have recently opened in states like Georgia and Indiana and have seen COVID-19 cases spread throughout the school.
"We are schools opening up for one day, two days, maybe a week, and then shut down. And that is something that we can't walk in to expecting, or hoping for," said Beshear.
One of the biggest issues Beshear says has effected his recommendation is travel coming in and leaving the state.
Beshear says people going on vacation has been a cause of increase in COVID-19 case numbers.