FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has used his first day in office to reorganize the state school board.
Beshear announced in his inaugural speech Tuesday that he had delivered on a campaign promise to teachers who helped propel him to office. Beshear disbanded the Kentucky Board of Education for its charter school leanings and appointed new members to signal his support for public education.
Beshear also touted his support for expanded health care coverage and pledged to protect public employees' pensions. Those were among the “kitchen table" issues he stressed in ousting Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in this red state.
