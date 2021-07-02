FRANKFORT, KY– On Friday, Gov. Beshear announced six winners of the first "Shot at a Million" vaccine incentive drawing.
The winner of the $1 million prize is Patricia Short from Lexington, who was joined by her husband Gary at the news conference Friday.
“We were on our way to Florida when COVID hit, and we just wanted to get home. They were talking about how great Kentucky was doing all over because of our Governor,” said Patricia Short. “We are firm believers that we have to do it – please get vaccinated. Our kids have got to be vaccinated, too, or it’s not going to work.”
Short was actually featured in a story by WLEX about unemployment struggles during the pandemic. You can watch the video here.
The winners of the full scholarship are:
- Jalen Crudup from Elizabethtown
- Crystal Frost from Crestwood
- Tyler Henson from Mt. Sterling
- Adison Sullenger from Princeton
- Alex VonderHaar from Louisville
“Thank you for this opportunity. Standing here today I am really glad I did the right thing to not only protect myself but also my friends and family.” Sullenger, the Princeton native, said.