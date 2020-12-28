FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Beshear and Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack have announced the next priority group for COVID-19 vaccinations in Kentucky.
Phase 1b will be Kentuckians who are at least 70 years old, as well as first responders and educators, Gov. Beshear and Dr. Stack say.
Depending on the vaccine distribution schedule, Phase 1b could begin as early as Feb. 1, 2021, give or take a week, according to the governor.
Beshear also says 40 additional sites will receive vaccine doses for the first time this week.
“In Kentucky, we are going to include people who are 70 and older – that’s five years younger than the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended. We believe here, because we have such a disproportionate burden of death in this population, we want to make the vaccine available as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Stack. “We are also going to include first responders who haven’t been vaccinated in Phase 1a already, as well as K-12 school personnel.”
To date, Gov. Beshear says in Phase 1a, around 126,600 vaccine doses have been delivered to Kentucky, with 39,000 of those doses designated for long-term care facilities. At least 22,500 vaccine doses have already been administered statewide, with 17,752 to health care workers, 2,788 through local health departments, and 5,796 to long-term care residents and staff.
“Remember, this vaccine roll out is, I think, one of the toughest and largest logistics challenges we’ve seen since World War II,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s not going to be clean the entire time – we’re building the airplane while we’re flying it – but right now, we believe we’ve got the right plan in the right way to distribute this vaccine equitably all across the state.”
During the COVID briefing, Dr. Stack clarified that Phase 1a includes all health care personnel in clinical settings, including those who work in environmental services, front-line operations, interpretation services, dental care, and home-based health care staff — which he estimates is about 200,000 people.
“Walgreens and CVS have been able to provide vaccinations at more than 30 facilities,” said Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander. “This is a great start. We’re making a down payment on our promise to take care of the most vulnerable Kentuckians first. Also, those health care workers who have been in those facilities, who have helped and provided services to those residents all along, this is a way that we are able to prioritize those folks who have done the most for the most vulnerable."
Eviction Prevention Update
During the COVID briefing, Gov. Beshear said the CDC extended its moratorium on evictions through Jan. 31, 2021. The governor says he renewed a previous executive order mandating that the CDC moratorium apply in the commonwealth.
The CDC order and the tenant declaration required by the CDC order and by the Governor’s order are available online.
The governor also says the new federal COVID-19 relief bill has designated $297 million for Kentucky rental assistance, in addition to separate allocations for Louisville and Lexington.
Gov. Beshear says these funds can be used for past due rent, future rent payments, as well as to pay utility and energy bills and prevent shutoffs.
More state leaders vaccinated
As part of the initiative to vaccinate everyone, more Kentucky state leaders were vaccinated on Monday.
Gov. Beshear says Secretary of State Michael Adams, Auditor Mike Harmon, Supreme Court Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth Hughes, and Justice Samuel Wright III received the vaccination in the Capitol Rotunda.
Beshear says Justice Laurance VanMeter also received his vaccination last week, with Justice John Minton Jr. and Gov. Beshear receiving theirs a week ago. This means a majority of the Kentucky Supreme Court has now been vaccinated with the initial dose.
Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases today: 1,455
- New deaths today: 8
- Positivity rate: 7.97%
- Total deaths: 2,563
- Currently hospitalized: 1,552
- Currently in ICU: 411
- Currently on ventilator: 217
Gov. Beshear says those who lost their lives to the virus today include: a 92-year-old man from Bath County; a 74-year-old woman from Grayson County; a 64-year-old woman from Henderson County; a 93-year-old woman and three men, ages 41, 67 and 79, from Jefferson County; and an 80-year-old woman from Madison County.
Beshear says the state's smart, limited restrictions and Kentuckians' sacrifices have made a clear impact in the state's fight against COVID-19, with weekly case numbers, positivity rate, and hospitalizations all going down.
With this in mind, the governor is still asking you to keep your New Year's celebrations safe and small.
“What we do on these holidays in 2020 is going to dictate how many people are or are not with us for holidays in 2021,” said Gov. Beshear. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Let’s make sure we’re making the types of decisions that protect people as we get there.”
Memorial
“Today’s memorial is a difficult one to share, as it’s the second passing of one of our front-line heroes from Med Center Health in Bowling Green. After losing Dr. Rebecca Shadowen in September to COVID-19, the hospital reported the loss of Dr. Don Miller on Dec. 21. Dr. Miller had been an ER doctor at Med Center Health for 17 years,” said Gov. Beshear. “In early December, he tested positive for the virus, passing weeks later after a hard-fought battle.”
Connie Smith, Med Center Health’s president and CEO said, “Dr. Miller worked faithfully alongside his Emergency Department friends and colleagues on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic since the first Med Center Health patient tested positive in March of this year. He provided outstanding emergency care for our patients both before and during the pandemic and will forever be remembered as a true health care hero.” Other colleagues like Seth Wilson stated that Dr. Miller’s “methodical approach to emergency medicine” will leave a lasting footprint on the entire medical community.
“But more than anything, Dr. Miller was a good man. His friend and coworker Jackie Evans said Dr. Miller was ‘compassionate and had a wicked dry sense of humor, a great work ethic’ and ‘only wanted the best for his patients and his co-workers.’ If a coworker was ill, Dr. Miller would be the one to check in on them and their family members to make sure they were okay,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today our thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Miller’s wife, Teresa, and their 11 children, as well as the entire team at Med Center Health. Dr. Miller paid the ultimate sacrifice while caring for our people, and he will always be remembered as a hero in the eyes of all Kentuckians.”
Dr. Miller’s good friend and colleague Dr. William Moss, Med Center Health’s medical director of emergency services, shared a few words via a video during the press conference.