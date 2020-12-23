FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging all people in the state to keep gatherings small and safe, so they can enjoy many future holidays with their loved ones.
"Make sure you do this right," Beshear said. "Make sure you keep it small. How you handle Christmas and New Year's may determine who's around next Christmas and New Year's. We just got recognized by the Washington Post as doing things right. Let's keep doing things right. I hope you're proud of that and to continue to get results that we can be proud of and protect one another."
Beshear again on Tuesday said the state is seeing a stabilization that is protecting peoples' lives. He says he wants to make sure cases continue to plateau or even decrease as the state moves forward with the vaccine.
“How we do Christmas and New Year’s celebrations is going to be so critical to protecting as many Kentuckians as possible until we can get this vaccine disseminated. In my family, this Christmas will just be Britainy and myself, the kids and the dog,” Beshear said.
Earlier today, Beshear, his wife and the heads of the three branches of Kentucky government received their initial COVID-19 Moderna vaccine. Beshear said he want to ensure the continuity of state government during this pandemic and demonstrate a broad, bipartisan support for the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccination.
This morning, vaccinations also began at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Jessamine County, which has been hit extremely hard by the virus. Army Private First Class Norris Hardison, the first resident to receive the vaccine, said: “I am not afraid. I want everyone to see me take it and know that it is safe.”
At least 8,839 Kentuckians outside of long-term care facilities have been vaccinated. The governor said he would update Kentuckians on vaccinations in long-term care facilities in the coming days as those numbers are updated by facilities that received doses this week.
Beshear said 100,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine initial doses and 100,000 Moderna vaccine initial doses are expected in Kentucky by the end of the year, including those already delivered and deployed.
Beshear announced 3,057 new COVID-19 cases today for a total of 247,344. He announced 28 new deaths today for a total of 2,440. The positivity rate is at 8.48%.
The deaths include a 91 and 94-year-old in Calloway County, a 67-year-old Graves County woman and two men, ages 79 and 85 from McCracken County.