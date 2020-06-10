PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear said he wants all black Kentuckians to have health care coverage.
The governor made that announcement Monday. It comes as COVID-19 and America's social climate show the effects of racial inequality.
Right now, 18,600 black Americans do not have health care coverage in Kentucky. Meanwhile, black Kentuckians make up more than 16% of the state's COVID-19 deaths, while African-Americans make up 8% of the state's population.
Beshear said the plan is to reach out to black communities to sign people up for private insurance or insurance through Medicare and Medicaid. Beshear said he's working to make sure transportation isn't a problem that keeps people from getting care.
He also said he wants to make sure the quality of care a patient receives isn't affected by their race.
"Everybody needs to be able to see a doctor when they're sick," Beshear said.
"And just look, COVID-19 has laid bare the inequalities of our society," Beshear said. "And it's resulted in death. Let's do something about it."
Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Carl LeBuhn said the pandemic is also revealing how we can create access to care virtually.
"If coverage is there, that barrier has been removed," LeBuhn said. "And then some of the positive things that have come out of this pandemic are better use of telehealth, which I think is going to provide even more access to people."
LeBuhn said poverty is a big factor that affects access to health coverage in minority communities.
Beshear said as black people in Kentucky are dying at a higher rate than other communities, and efforts to create equality need to happen now.