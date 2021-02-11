FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced overnight state offices are closed Thursday, Feb. 11, due to icy and dangerous roads.
“Fewer Kentuckians traveling is what we need to protect lives, reduce accidents and clear roads for our emergency responders and transportation crews,” Gov. Beshear said. “We thank all our public servants for their dedication to the commonwealth, certainly those who are working to keep other Kentuckians safe through this winter storm.”
Beshear says employees able to telecommute and essential employees designated for mandatory operations should continue to report to work as directed by agency management.
State employees with questions regarding this closure should contact either their agency's management or human resources office.
The governor says transportation crews have been and will continue to aggressively treat roads as well as respond to fallen trees. Emergency management teams are also on standby, ready to respond.
“Protecting our Kentucky families is the main mission of my administration and I urge every Kentuckian who can to stay home and off these treacherous roads. We urge all Kentuckians to stay tuned to their local media for information on weather, and visit snowky.ky.gov for snow and ice resources and goky.ky.gov to check road conditions,” the Governor said.
As a reminder, some COVID-19 vaccination clinics have canceled or rescheduled today's appointments due to the icy road conditions. These clinics include:
- Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital
- Baptist Health Paducah
- Calloway County Health Department
- Christian County Health Department
- Kroger regional vaccine sites in Lexington, Bowling Green, and Covington
Additionally, if you are experiencing a power outage or downed power line, contact your local utility company.
If possible, use an alternate source of heat, but be aware of the dangers of heat sources and carbon monoxide poisoning. Generators, camp stoves, or charcoal grills, should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows. You should never use a gas stove top or over to heat your home. Visit the CDC guidelines webpage for more information.