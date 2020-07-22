PADUCAH — People in Kentucky have been asked to self-quarantine if they're traveling from some COVID-19 hot spot states, under an advisory from Gov. Andy Beshear.
The governor also reverted his order regarding informal social gatherings back down to groups of 10 or less, down from the expanded groups size of 50 or less.
Tuesday, Donna Boulton played cards with her friends from the McCracken County Senior Center. With restrictions on gatherings, Boulton said she misses getting together with people. "You miss all your loved ones," Boulton said. "You miss hugging them and holding them."
Beshear's travel advisory asks Kentuckians to self-quarantine for 14 days if they're returning from states like Texas, Florida and Arizona, which have COVID-19 positivity rates of 15% or more. Boulton said that will be hard for many people.
"It's not a bad thing to say that, but at the same time it's a hardship on people have to quarantine for 14 days that have work, and yet they wanted a little time with their loved ones in other states," Boulton said.
Travel agent Tiffany O'Dell said most people are rescheduling their vacations to next spring.
"A lot of people are traveling when they have a vacation, a week of vacation," O'Dell said. "And now, with this 14 day quarantine, they're going to be expected to miss three weeks of work: one for their vacation and two weeks for the quarantine."
If you're having an event at the park, like a barbecue or a birthday party, with revised order on social gatherings, you can't include more than 10 people. It's self-regulated, but someone could report you to the health department if you choose to disobey the mandate.
Public Health Director Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department said the regulation on gatherings and the travel advisory will reduce case numbers if people follow them.
"Many of the cases, a big percentage of the cases, are related to travel," Koster said. "And of course, when they come back, if they tested positive for COVID-19, we're seeing it being spread to others."
Boulton plans to do her part to follow the guidelines.
The other states Beshear mentioned when announcing the travel advisory include Georgia, South Carolina, Mississippi, Idaho and Nevada.
The mandate on gatherings does not include venues like churches, wedding venues, or retail businesses. It is specifically about informal groups, like parties.