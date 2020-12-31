GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- The Graves County Health Department hopes to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to people 70 and older as early as next week if the state approves.
The Graves County health department received 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine a few days before Christmas. Since then, the department has been vaccinating employees from various health care clinics and pharmacies as part of Phase 1A of the state's vaccine deployment plan.
In addition, the health department distributed some of its vaccines to paramedics, who then vaccinated EMS crews, police officers and other first responders. They, along with the health care workers, will receive second doses four weeks after their initial injections.
Rita Thorn, clinic nurse and vaccine coordinator at the Graves County Health Department, said they have since received a second batch of 300 doses of vaccines.
"It makes me feel excited and proud to be part of this," said Thorn. "It has been such a long, horrible year with this pandemic to finally start to see light at the end of the tunnel."
With Phase 1A expected to be finished in Graves County next week, Thorn said Phase 1B, which prioritizes people ages 70 and older, could soon follow.
"After we complete, or get the majority of our Phase 1A done, with the state's permission, we plan on starting Phase 1B as soon as we can, hopefully next week," said Thorn.
Thorn said once the state approves Phase 1B to begin, people 70 or older will not need a doctor's note to get vaccinated. They can simply call the Graves County Health Department at 270-247-3553 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to set up an appointment.
However, Thorn does advise those with a history of negative reactions to other vaccines to consult their doctors first.
Thorn said when Phase 1B does officially begin, the health department will announce it. To reach out to people 70 and older about the vaccine, the health department will contact those that have been to its clinic in the past. In addition, the health department will rely on social media, its website and word of mouth to inform people about vaccinations.
"We try to reach out to folks and just letting them know, letting them prepare that we should be able to start our rollout next week with the state's approval," Thorn said.
Thorn said vaccinating people 70 and older is vital.
"They are usually hospitalized. They are usually ventilated when they are hospitalized," Thorn said. A lot of the times, they pass away from the disease. They're an incredibly vulnerable group of folks, and that's why we want to get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can."
While people 70 and older are next in line, those who've already received the vaccine say it's worth it. Mykel Tidwell, a pharmacist and co-owner of Duncan Prescription Center in Mayfield, said he did not feel any pain after he was vaccinated at the health department Wednesday morning.
"Just did it for everybody in the community. Being a pharmacist, we want to make sure that we're well, that we're able to still serve our patients, to serve our community," said Tidwell. "You might have a little bit of redness, a little bit of a fever. That's a small price to pay to be able to have protection against COVID."
Thorn echoed that sentiment.
"It's so important to get vaccinated because this is the first step in achieving herd immunity, and especially protecting those vulnerable, the front-facing health care workers that see patients and the elderly," Thorn said.
Phase 1B also includes K-12 school personnel. Noel Coplen, director of the Graves County Health Department, said the plan is to eventually use EMS and health department staff to vaccinate them.
Meanwhile, the Purchase District Health Department, which covers Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and McCracken counties, is currently in Phase 1A of the vaccine distribution plan, said Public Health Director Kent Koster. The health department is working with EMS and local hospitals to vaccinate health care workers and first responders. Koster expects to move into Phase 1B in two weeks.