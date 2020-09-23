GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Should the Graves County jail close?
That's the issue the county's fiscal court is discussing and financial shortfalls.
The fiscal court said the main issue is overspending. The fiscal court said the jail went over budget by more than $256,000 last fiscal year. And they're set to go over budget this year.
Jude Executive Jesse Perry claims, it's cheaper to send inmates elsewhere. But the jailer said, the math doesn't add up.
Graves County Jailer George Workman said, he was alarmed after the Graves County Fiscal Court suggested closing the jail. Workman is concerned for his employees.
"Our county doesn't have a lot of business coming in at this time," Workman said. "And we've been hurting in that area for a while. You know 40 jobs is pretty good chunk."
If the jail closes down, Workman said they would become a transport office, transporting inmates to other detention centers. He claims that would cost more than the closure, to the tune of $300,000 a year.
Workman also said inmates would lose out on correction programs that reduce their jail time, ultimately cutting housing costs.
"That's just going to cause a bigger issue education wise," Workman said. "It's going to cause a bigger issue as far as space, inside the jails. And therefore causing fights and other problems."
Workman said Graves County doesn't compare to other counties without a jail, like Hickman. He said the crime rate and population are higher. He's hoping the fiscal court reconsiders this proposal.
Workman said he plans to speak with Judge Executive Jesse Perry this week about this. Perry wouldn't talk to us on camera today, he would only send a news release.
Graves County Jailer Fact Sheet