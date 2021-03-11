GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Syringe exchange programs spark conversations on whether they help or harm communities.
Graves County Needle Exchange Program coordinators said after two years, they have the numbers to prove their program works.
The program has charts showing data, such as the number of needles they are getting back.
Harm Reduction Coordinator Lauren Carr said giving needles to their clients may sound counterproductive, but she says every needle returned is one less needle on your street or playground.
"It's protecting our first responders, our law enforcement from accidental needle sticks. It also is protecting the community," said Carr.
The program has seen 168 clients in the past year, a total of 736 times, most using meth.
"Our clients are really good about bringing the syringes back, or bringing back ones from the community of people that don't come to the exchange," Carr said.
The program gave 27,668 syringes to clients in 2020, and clients returned 26,222, a 94% return rate.
Carr said what helps is that they don't judge those battling addiction, something she wishes she practiced earlier.
Her older brother, Justin Oswalt, died from an overdose in 2011. He was 27 years old.
"I was a sister that said all the wrong things and did all the wrong things. And, unfortunately, after his life — after he passed away from an overdose is kind of when I changed my perspective, " said Carr. "I tried to learn everything that I could about addiction."
Carr works with a team to educate clients and the community, keeping them safe from transmittable diseases.
They offer free resources and essential items like food and hygiene products, because most of their clients do not have stable housing.
"A majority of these individuals are living out of their backpacks, so we try to decide: What can we do at the exchange to help these individuals?" said Carr. "We partnered with some community partners, we give away backpacks, we give away food, we have a food pantry and we do shelf-stable foods."
The reward for them is helping clients, seeing fewer needles on the streets, and six clients heading to recovery centers.
"There's no way that I could save my brother, bring him back now, but if there is anything that I can do to prevent another family from going through what we went through," said Carr.
Carr said Graves County's program is the only exchange program in the Purchase Area. The exchange was able to stay open during the pandemic because it was considered essential, but the program saw more relapses and newer clients who started using drugs.
Carr said they will continue to do their part to help clients, protect the community, and save taxpayer money.
"It is controversial, I will admit that, but one thing you just have to understand is: How else can we reach these individuals?" said Carr. "How else can we give them hope? How else can we give them the tools and resources that they need? Because at the end of the day, they might be an individual that injects drugs, but they're also somebody's daughter. They're also somebody's friend, and they are a person."
Mayfield EMS and Fire Chief Jeremy Creason said at one point he was very concerned about his staff coming intp contact with dirty needles. Creason said since the introduction of the program, there has been a drop in reports of syringes being found in local parks.
He said the water and sewer department also reports less contact with needles.
If you or someone you know struggles with addiction and could use the resources mentioned, visit the Graves County Needle Exchange website.