Jason Clark - Republican Party
- Jason is a combat veteran who served with the United States Marine Corps. He has worked with the Paducah Police Department, Mayfield City Police Department, and Kentucky State Police. He has also worked under the Department of State and has active security clearance. To learn more about his campaign, visit his Facebook page.
John Hayden - Democratic Party
- John is the current interim sheriff for Graves County. He was appointed to the position after the death of Sheriff Dewayne Redmon. He previously served as sheriff of McCracken County, retiring about a year ago. To learn more about his campaign, visit his Facebook page.