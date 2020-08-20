GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The draft facility plan for Graves County Schools is under review before it will be sent to the Kentucky Department of Education.
The local planning committee voted last Thursday to make Lowes Elementary a "priority one" item in the draft.
Once the draft is approved by the KDE, it is then sent back to the board of education for approval.
Graves County Schools Superintendent Matthew Madding said the draft should be ready to send to the KDE Thursday.
He explained what being "priority one" in the draft means.
"We have a goal of addressing this problem with the next two years, so that ultimately will be the goal with that listed as priority one," said Madding. "Now, just because it's listed as priority one, doesn't mean it has to be addressed in the next two years. There's a lot of factors, such as bonding capacity and things of that nature, that could impact that decision one way or the other."
Madding said because Lowes was moved to priority one, projects like new roofing at Graves County High School and a new HVAC system at Graves County Middle School will be moved to priority two.
This means they will be looked at for the last two years of the four-year plan.
Brenda Bradford helped start the Lowes Elementary Priority #1 Facebook group, calling for improvements at the school. She is happy to hear Lowes is drafted as priority one, but she said there is more to be done.
"Moving forward, our goal is to continue to ask for the community's support, and writing letters and emails to our Kentucky Department of Education," said Bradford.
Her granddaughter, Ollie Ray, goes to Lowes Elementary. She is excited to head back for the school year. "Because I get brand new teachers, and also the teachers that I'm getting this year and I haven't really talked to and gotten to know them, and I love talking," said Ray.
Bradford's family attended the school. She said she wants Lowes to be better for children like Ollie.
"It's a great school, body, the principal, the teachers. They're fabulous here. They love our children. They do a great job," said Bradford. "We just want them to see them get a building, you know, that's modern. So we're not finished yet. We still have a lot of work to do."
Madding said they hope to have everything with the plan complete by mid-October.
If everything is completed and approved, the board will then look at when projects at the school will begin.