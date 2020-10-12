Early in-person voting:

  • Oct. 12 - Nov. 2, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. by appointment only

Clerk’s office: 101 E South St #2, Mayfield, KY 42066

Saturdays (no appointment needed):

  • Oct 17, 24, 31 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Three super centers on Election Day:

  • Graves Co. HS: 1220 Eagles Way, Mayfield, KY 42066
  • Trace Creek Life Center, 3577 Route 131, Mayfield KY 42066
  • Sedalia Elem. School, 5252 State Route 97, Mayfield KY 42066

Drop-off box: County clerks office, with the box under surveillance

Clerk’s office: 270-247-1676

Download PDF GRAVES Sample Ballot.pdf

 