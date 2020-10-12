Early in-person voting:
- Oct. 12 - Nov. 2, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. by appointment only
Clerk’s office: 101 E South St #2, Mayfield, KY 42066
Saturdays (no appointment needed):
- Oct 17, 24, 31 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Three super centers on Election Day:
- Graves Co. HS: 1220 Eagles Way, Mayfield, KY 42066
- Trace Creek Life Center, 3577 Route 131, Mayfield KY 42066
- Sedalia Elem. School, 5252 State Route 97, Mayfield KY 42066
Drop-off box: County clerks office, with the box under surveillance
Clerk’s office: 270-247-1676