MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Funding for the proposed Greenway Sports Complex in McCracken County remains unclear. The facility is estimated to cost $40 million, and county leaders are asking the city of Paducah be an equal partner in the project.
Federal COVID-19 relief money could help the county pay its portion. McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer says the county is able to use the $12.8 million granted by the federal government on the facility. Clymer wants to use a majority of that money for the complex, but he emphasizes how crucial it is to get the city involved too. He feels the projected revenue into the community, roughly $8 million to $10 million each year from single-day tournaments, will benefit several joint projects between the city and the county.
"This can be looked at as not a drain from other projects; it can be looked at as a funding mechanism for other projects, so let's not lose that aspect," Clymer says.
Paducah City Commissioner Sandra Wilson reaffirmed the city's desire to help with the facility. She says the commission is still looking over its options on how the city wants to go about funding its part.
"Just having the time to do that is, to me, a very reasonable request," Wilson says.
The current design renderings show Stuart Nelson Park, which is owned by the city, holding the complex's soccer fields. However, the county fiscal court discussed moving the project or scaling it down if the city doesn't help.
"I was a little bit surprised at some of the comments I heard that some of the county commissioners had made that they might just have to stop the project totally, or they might move it out of the city," Wilson says. "Those were surprising comments made to me when I feel like we have entered into plenty of inter-local agreements to show that we want to work together."
Not knowing where the money will come from could cause some headaches for the county's sports tourism commission. The group's chair, Jim Dudley, says the sports tourism commission can't move forward with anything large scale until an inter-local agreement is signed.
"You can start the construction phase, get through the paperwork, get a groundbreaking and start moving some dirt. Then we can say, 'Well, ETA is here. Let's start setting up tournaments.' Because what we don't want to do is have this complex and it sit there for a couple weeks. The second it's ready, we want to start bringing in revenue," Dudley says.
Dudley explained that tournaments are typically scheduled years in advance. While the sports tourism commission waits for an agreement between the city and the county to be signed, Dudley says the sports tourism commission will stay in a "holding pattern."
Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt says the city's preliminary amount of federal COVID-19 relief funds is a little more than $6.4 million. That could be used to fund the city's portion, but leaders have yet to hold a formal discussion on how to use the money.
Paducah City Commissioner Carol Gault sent the following statement about the sports complex:
"I certainly agree with the concept of a sports complex, but the voters elected me to listen to their concerns and needs because of my past experience.
"What I heard from the constituents during this last election cycle as top concerns were 1. Safety, such as E—911 radio system 2. Flooding issues caused with storm water And yes, 3. Economic Development but let’s not lose sight of the fact when the $20 million bond was slated for an aquatic center, the voters made it clear safety and other projects were the top priority. To my knowledge, initially none of those bond dollars were earmarked for this project ever. We were lead to believe the county (which does include the city) had the ability to do it in conjunction with the newly created sports commission.
"I have no doubt the sports complex is a viable project and when completed it will be a top notch facility. However, to me it seems irresponsible to not address some of the voting public’s concerns first. We have needs created because of an obsolete county wide E-911 radio system. We have infrastructure needs. It appears the pressure from the county is premature when none of these issues have a funding plan in place."