Grilled Corn on the Cobb
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients:
• Fresh Corn on the Cob 6 ears
• Butter 6T
• Salt and Pepper to taste
• Foil, torn into sheets 6
Instructions
Preheat a gas or charcoal grill.
Shuck husks and silk from the corn. Be sure to get as much of the silk as you can and give your corn a rinse after shucking.
For each ear, take 1 tablespoon of butter and rub all over the ear of corn to coat evenly. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roll up in foil sheet so that the entire ear is covered.
Grill 10-15 minutes, turning occasionally until it is bright yellow.
