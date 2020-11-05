WPSD-TV is proud to partner with the Paducah Sun's 28th annual Groceries for Good. The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the drive this year. Families living in our community need groceries and other essentials this year, more than ever before. You can help. All money raised buys groceries for families in your community. Your generosity will help 11 local organizations:

Family Service Society

Martha's Vineyard

River City Mission

St. Vincent DePaul

Hope Unlimited 

Paducah Day Nursery

Merryman House

Paducah Cooperative Ministry 

The Salvation Army