PADUCAH — The COVID-19 pandemic is creating more hurdles for families in need to keep food on the table.
With the holidays approaching, the need is growing. That's why the Groceries for Good campaign is critical. It's gone virtual. Donations are monetary only.
The grocery store would normally be filled with volunteers collecting food items for the campaign. Now the money you donate either in-person at local grocery stores or online can help feed hundreds of families struggling with basic food needs.
The Salvation Army in Paducah feeds 300 families every month. Captain Monica Horton said that need is growing this year.
"People that normally give are having to give to their neighbors and their family members themselves, or you know, providing food in that way. The need is greater this year because the resources are smaller," Horton said.
Horton said feeding hundreds of families takes a lot of support. She said Groceries for Good helps keep them stocked to serve more families.
"People know that people are collecting money to provide food," Horton said. "Maybe they might reach out. Maybe we might reach others that don't typically request food, but maybe this year, they're really in need."
There are a lot more empty shelves at Paducah Cooperative Ministry. Donations have been down since the pandemic. With your donations to Groceries for Good, you can help feed hundreds of families.
Executive director Heidi Suhrheinrich said the support from Groceries for Good helps feed 300 households every month.
"It really helps to replenish our shelves and restore a good, healthy food pantry, so that we can continue through the holidays and on into the dark, colder months of January and February," Suhrheinrich said.
Suhrheinrich said when you donate, you're not just helping provide food. You're bringing a little bit of joy into someone's life.
"If you could see the faces of the people who come and receive a wagon load of groceries and are so grateful," Suhrheinrich said. "I've never seen people more grateful than I've seen this year. And it's really heartwarming to be able to do it."
The mission of the Merryman House is to save, build and change lives of victims of domestic violence.
Executive Director Mary Foley said they feed survivors in the emergency shelter and non-resident survivors. That's why Groceries for Good is critical.
"Groceries for Good really comes in and gives us that shot in the arm of emergency food needs that our clients have both nonresidential and residential," Foley said. "But also it helps us to serve three meals a day out of our dining hall."
Foley said that gives survivors one less thing to worry about.
"They are feeding bellies," Foley said. "They are removing stress from those that are carrying weights that I would do injustice to try to describe. And they're able to meet their basic physical needs."
These organizations can continue to make a difference, with your support.
There are several ways to donate to the campaign. Visit our Groceries for Good webpage to donate online. You can also send cash or a check to the Paducah Sun at P.O. Box. 2300 Paducah, KY 4203