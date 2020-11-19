With just less than a dollar, you can buy one canned good, enough to feed two people. Now, imagine what a few extra dollars could do, it could help feed a whole family. Think about it, you can help put food on people's plates by donating to the Groceries for Good community food drive.
Just $10 to $15 can help a family put a meal on the table. You hear the phrase a lot, but a little really can go a long way when it comes to donations, especially right before the holidays.
Your donations will help nine local agencies continue to provide for families in our area, including St. Vincent DePaul in Paducah.
If you’re wanting to donate and find out more about the drive – click here.