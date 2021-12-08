DRAFFENVILLE, KY — It's the end of an era in a local community. The owner of King Brothers Market in Draffenville, Kentucky, announced the store is closing after nearly 72 years.
There are a few reasons behind the closure. The owner said the story isn't getting enough business to keep the doors open, it’s facing supply chain issues and it’s having a tough time competing with big box stores.
Owner Ronnie King said it's time to hang up his hat.
"It's just been a labor of love," said King
The King family have been familiar faces in the Marshall County area for generations. King said he knows most of his customers by name.
"Some of them are three or four generations. We knew their parents, grandparents and their great grandparents, some of them," said King.
One of those shoppers is Danny Hawes. He's been a regular customer at King Brothers for more than 50 years.
"As a small boy, I'd come in here. They're just a great family," said Hawes.
Announcing the store’s closure hasn't changed the foot traffic it sees. King said the store shelves will stay stocked through the month of December.
"You won't starve to death shopping here. We have a 6,000-square-foot selling floor here, and it's still really well-stocked," said King.
It's a bittersweet goodbye for the 72-year-old grocery store. After all these years, Hawes and the rest of the community are sad to see it go.
"It's just a great, great business they've ran here for many, many years — over 70 years I suppose," said Hawes.
You still have time to shop at King Brothers. The store’s last day is Dec. 31, but it will be open in January for liquidation sales and last-minute markdowns.
King Brothers also formerly had a location in Benton. That store, which was owned by Ted and Joan King, went out of business in 2015.